Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the January 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSHHY opened at $9.77 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

