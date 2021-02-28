Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the January 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GSHHY opened at $9.77 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32.
About Guangshen Railway
