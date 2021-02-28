Group One Trading L.P. Increases Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 517.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. 80,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,541. The company has a market cap of $274.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.21. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

