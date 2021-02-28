Group One Trading L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Group One Trading L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.