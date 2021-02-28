Group One Trading L.P. Buys Shares of 13,214 Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Chairman R John Fletcher purchased 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at $224,224. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,052 shares of company stock valued at $261,608. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

KRMD traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 329,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,946. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

