Group One Trading L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,167 ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 229,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 766.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 86,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $93.45.

