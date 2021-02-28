Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.79 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Grin has a total market cap of $26.79 million and $5.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,551.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.72 or 0.03096806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00364988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.71 or 0.01007328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.35 or 0.00476088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00395795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00246220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022944 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 66,665,040 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

