Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,343,000 after buying an additional 234,374 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

