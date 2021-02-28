Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Up 7.8%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) shares shot up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.13. 183,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 70,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

GPP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

