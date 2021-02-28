Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,078 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

