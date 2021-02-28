Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $555.94 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.06.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.