Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

