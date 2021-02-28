Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,783 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock valued at $84,022,093. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.