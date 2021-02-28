Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.46. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$1.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.