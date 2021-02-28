Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to $13.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Goodfood Market from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

