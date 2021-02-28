Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $641,843.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00484239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00070148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00079496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00081843 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00461140 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,770 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Golden Goose Coin Trading

