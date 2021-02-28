Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

