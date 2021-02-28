Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Glori Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

