Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.97% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 270,357 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $48.91.

