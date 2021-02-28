Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.77

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and traded as low as $29.32. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 13,228 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

