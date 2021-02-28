Global Strategic Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Global Strategic Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Pretium Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pretium Resources worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.