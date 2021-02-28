Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Short Interest Update

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBCS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Global Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

