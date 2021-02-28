Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 217,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $42.60 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

