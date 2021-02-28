Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,106,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for about 5.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $41,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

