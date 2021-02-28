Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,600 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners makes up about 3.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 9.60% of Farmland Partners worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 561.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

FPI stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $351.04 million, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

