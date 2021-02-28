Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for about 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $167.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

