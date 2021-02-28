Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.30-3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.47 EPS.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.