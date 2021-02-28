GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Receives “Sector Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GFL stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 326,925 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

