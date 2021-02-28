Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $298.31 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

