Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $237.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

