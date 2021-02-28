Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $222,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $307.38 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average of $289.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

