Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 3,925 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 136,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 318,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

