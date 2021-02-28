Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $28,098,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after buying an additional 995,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 146.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 954,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

