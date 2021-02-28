Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $329.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.01. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.