Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L)’s (GYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) (LON:GYS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on the stock.

LON:GYS opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 50.52. Gamesys Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,416 ($18.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

