Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L)’s (GYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) (LON:GYS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on the stock.
LON:GYS opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 50.52. Gamesys Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,416 ($18.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.
Gamesys Group plc (GYS.L) Company Profile
