Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 600,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,841,000 after buying an additional 299,673 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,595. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.