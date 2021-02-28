Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.50 on Friday, hitting $2,036.86. 2,076,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,948.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,717.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

