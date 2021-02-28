Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.45 and a 200 day moving average of $275.61. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

