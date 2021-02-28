Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $5.43 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. 3,234,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,730. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

