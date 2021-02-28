Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $2.81 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 478,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 132,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $48.99. 23,564,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,954,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

