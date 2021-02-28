Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $98.46.

