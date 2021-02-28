Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 775 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

UNP stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.96. 3,401,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

