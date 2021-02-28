Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 1,586 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 77.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 16.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.64.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $8.62 on Friday, reaching $216.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.41. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.