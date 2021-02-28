Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Short Interest Down 99.6% in February

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLFH opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Galenfeha has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

