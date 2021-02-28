FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.