FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.19.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.79 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

