FY2021 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted by DA Davidson

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRIM. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

PRIM opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

