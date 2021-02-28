FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Boosted by Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.53. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMO. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.68.

BMO opened at C$103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.42. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$108.57.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

