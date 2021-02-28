FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $18.59 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.