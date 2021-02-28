freenet’s (FRTAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get freenet alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. freenet has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.