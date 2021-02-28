Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Frank's International alerts:

FI opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.